Sex offender injured in Springfield officer-involved shooting now jailed in Webster County

A sex offender injured in a Springfield officer-involved shooting is now jailed in Webster County. After 41-year-old Roberto Esquivel received treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound, Springfield police handed over custody to Webster County.

The former fugitive is charged with statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl, statutory sodomy, child molestation, and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges date back to 2016.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Felon Task Force found Esquivel at a Springfield home on October 19th. Investigators say he tried to escape, then ran back inside when he saw officers. Police say Esquivel then pointed a weapon at an officer, who fired his gun and injured the fugitive. That officer remains on leave from the task force and the Springfield Police Department.

Esquivel is scheduled for hearing on November 22nd in Webster County. The officer-involved shooting in Springfield remains under investigation.

