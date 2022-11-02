Springfield homeless outreach center launches resource ap, opens family shelter for winter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In Springfield, one group is stepping up its efforts to get homeless people the resources they need.

Tuesday, The Connecting Grounds Outreach launched its free Shelter SGF app.

“Homelessness is an issue that we have to address. Housing is healthcare. Housing is sobriety. Housing is mental health,” said Christie Love, lead pastor with The Connecting Grounds.

She says her organization has noticed some startling trends.

“One of the gaps that we’ve been watching over the last year has been the rise in homeless families in Springfield,” explained Love.

In response to this growing concern, The Connecting Grounds is closing the doors to its church building and offering its services virtually. The space will be used to shelter families in need throughout winter.

Love said, “We wanted to create a resource to try our best to keep families intact while they overcame barriers. We know the majority of the reason that kids are in foster care in Greene County is because of poverty.”

The shelter will serve as a temporary housing solution.

“The goal for us is to work with the family and case management to try to get them into other shelters, other systems that will also allow them to move forward,” said Love.

But for people like Marcus Whalen, getting information on vital resources, like the family shelter isn’t easy.

“The app itself is a game changer,” he said.

Whalen recalls a time when this technology would have been helpful.

“There’s a great place to go, the East Sunshine Church. I walked all the way over there because I missed the bus. But they didn’t have any availability so I was stuck out there. Not to have that information, you mentally go into a lockdown where you don’t know what to do, where to go, how to get safe for the night,” he said.

Love said, “Our heart was really to create a resource that made that information accessible to everybody and broke down a lot of the barriers that oftentimes keep people from knowing that there’s help available. Knowing that there’s help, knowing that there are options is something that gives us hope.”

The Connecting Grounds app also has a link with info on how to donate time, money, and resources.

