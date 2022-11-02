Springfield Police report increase in car thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Car thefts are rising, and officers want you to know ways to prevent your car from being a target.

Sometimes you may think it would be ok to leave the car running. Maybe you’re warming it up on a chilly morning before heading to work or picking up something at a convenience store, but officers say that is not a good idea. It takes just a few seconds for someone to steal a car. Here are a few tips to keep this from happening to you.

1. Never leave your keys in the car with the doors unlocked.

“Even if you’re just running into the store real quick to grab a drink, you’re going to be right back,” said Public Affairs Officer Cris Swaters. “It takes five seconds for somebody to slip into your car and drive off with it.”

2. Don’t leave an extra key in or on the vehicle. Thieves know to look in common hiding places for an extra key, like the console or under the visor.

3. Always lock your car.

“Vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity,” said Swaters. “So whether it’s an apartment parking lot, the parking lot at the mall, you’re just pulling up to the convenience store or even your driveway in a residential neighborhood. If your car is running or you’ve got the keys inside, you’re giving somebody that opportunity to steal your car.”

Remember that anyone, anywhere, at any time, could be a victim of a crime.

