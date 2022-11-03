Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11...
Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing.

Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m.

Police say they think she is with someone unrelated to her, more than three years older and that she is in danger of harm or death.

She’s 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600, call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THELOST.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield.
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

RAW VIDEO: Police walk the halls of Hillcrest High School following 911 regarding shooting
Springfield Public Schools discuss anonymous 911 call to Hillcrest High School
Taste of the Ozarks: Cranberry Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
Meet a one-eared dog named "Van Gogh" who has an eye for art.
Dog with one ear paints masterpieces with his tongue