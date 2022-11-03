Athlete of the Week: Dakota Windsor, Lebanon swimming

O-Zone: Dakota Windsor, Lebanon
O-Zone: Dakota Windsor, Lebanon
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Lebanon’s Dakota Windsor has been dominant in the pool.

Windsor earned all-state in four events a year ago and has bigger plans for his final state meet this season.

At the Ozark Conference swim meet, Dakota Windsor was hard to miss.

“We actually found [the panda mascot head] in the trunk of one of my teammate’s cars right before we left for the meet, so I just figured I wear it. I just figured it’s my senior year just come in and have fun, show up and no one is expecting it,” Dakota said.

