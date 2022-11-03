Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo., battled fires in two condominiums on Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the Sycamore Pointe Condos around 11 a.m.

Investigators do not know the cause of the fire. The fire damaged four units in the complex. Firefighters say the fires were a challenge to put out.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

