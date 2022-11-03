Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch.
The patrol says Lindsay wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
