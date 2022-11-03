PICTURES: Students, staff safe; Police respond to 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday.
Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.
