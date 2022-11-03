PICTURES: Students, staff safe; Police respond to 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday.

Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield.
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo., battled fires in two condominiums on Thursday.
Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks
Turkey Trot registration opens
PICTURES: Students, staff safe; Police respond to 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High...
PICTURES: Students, staff safe; Police respond to 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
RAW VIDEO: Police respond to anonymous 911 call regarding Hillcrest High School