Police consider death inside Springfield home a homicide; victim identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled a suspicious death inside a Springfield home as a homicide.

Investigators identified the victim as Timothy J. Williamson, 42, of Springfield.

Officers responded to the home in the 1800 block of North Lone Pine Avenue on November 1. Officers found the man bleeding from unknown injuries. Investigators have not named a suspect in the case.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding Williamson’s death to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the 16th homicide investigation for 2022.

