Police say students at Hillcrest High School are safe; no active shooter situation following anonymous 911 call

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say everyone is safe following a 911 call claiming a school shooting at Springfield’s Hillcrest High School on Thursday.

Police say school leaders received an anonymous call to 911 concerning a possible shooting around 11:30 a.m. Police searched room-to-room. Police say there is no indication of any shots fired. School leaders locked down the school as police investigate.

School leaders are clearing the school as a precaution. The district set up a spot for parents at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. They ask nobody show up to the school until the investigation is complete.

Springfield Public Schools released this statement to KY3 News:

We want to let you know that there is currently a police presence at Hillcrest but everyone is safe. Springfield police and school police are responding to a 911 call that shots had been fired on campus. However, at this time, there is no indication that that has happened. Again, everyone at Hillcrest is safe at this time.

The building is currently locked down as law enforcement conduct a classroom-by-classroom search of the building. We are encouraging students and families to remain calm as we investigate this report. When we have more facts to share we will update you immediately. In the meantime, we ask that you do not come to the school.

Thank you for your understanding as we respond.

