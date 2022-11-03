Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.

MGN Online
MGN Online
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00.

The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran off. No one was hurt.

Police set up a perimeter but they didn’t find the robber.

Officers hope surveillance video will help them get a description of the masked robber.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Police say they are investigating a suspicious death in north Springfield.
Police investigate suspicious death in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

MoDOT20Blue high res
Traffic Alert: Lane and Ramp closures in Springfield and Strafford, Mo.
Family medicine physicians at Mercy are seeing a dramatic uptick in patients seeking mental and...
What’s Going Around: Mental and Behavioral Health
Family medicine physicians at Mercy are seeing a dramatic uptick in patients seeking mental and...
What's Going Around: Mental and Behavioral Health
MGN Online
Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night