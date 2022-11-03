Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man got away with money after holding up a Kum & Go Thursday morning. Police were called to the store in the 2900 block of South National, north of Battlefield Road just after 3:00.
The robber pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, then ran off. No one was hurt.
Police set up a perimeter but they didn’t find the robber.
Officers hope surveillance video will help them get a description of the masked robber.
