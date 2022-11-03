Shortage of court reporters in Greene County could delay the judicial process

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Today’s labor shortage isn’t just impacting how you shop, or what you buy. It could soon delay the judicial process.

In Greene County, court officials say they’re running low on key staff to keep the scales of justice balanced.

Presiding judge Michael Cordonnier said, “It’s a fundamental precept of due process in the state of Missouri.”

If you’ve ever been inside a courtroom you’ve seen them, the court reporters. They sit just below the judge’s podium, frantically hitting keys on a small keyboard. They are documenting everything that is being said in real-time.

“It is possible that if we don’t make a good record and the case can’t be reviewed the case has to start over,” said Cordonnier.

“We’re not machines. We’re not robots,” said Tiffany Wooldrich.

She has been sitting in on court proceedings in Greene County for nearly two decades.

She said, “We could take 15 court reporters tomorrow, just here in Springfield, and put them all to work.”

She says the job is a challenge. It’s not something just anybody can do because it’s a specialized skill.

“I couldn’t imagine having to type on a typewriter back in the day,” said Wooldrich.

She says that the technology that’s used to get the job done has evolved over the years.

“We have to certify at 225 words a minute. As realtors say, location, location, location, we say practice, practice, practice.”

Wooldrich says the steno keyboard takes some getting used to. But the high-paying, highly needed job isn’t in high demand. A lack of staff could bog down an already slow justice system.

“Anything that’s worth it is probably going to be hard. The payoff is extremely rewarding,” said Wooldrich.

“We have five skilled court reporters and they’re able to keep up. But if we go down to four or three, there are retirements and we’re not able to replace them it would become a problem for the courts,” said Cordonnier.

Programs to become a court reporter take about two years to complete. Most of the training is online.

