Springfield neighborhood disgusted by anti-Semitic letters found in their neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone dropped off bags filled with rice and letters. They left them at homes around West Springfield close to Chestnut Expressway and West Bypass.

At first, people thought it might be trash until they found anti-Semitic letters inside. It included hate speech letters. One neighbor, Debbie Gratton, said she couldn’t believe it was by her house.

“I think it’s disgusting,” said Gratton. “There’s no reason for that kind of hate in 2022.”

But this isn’t the first time we have seen these. Similar letters were found in August across town.

The woman who found them early Saturday morning was stunned. She did not want to be on camera for fear of retaliation.

“These people have dealt with tons of loss,” said the concerned neighbor. “I feel like we’re targeting them again, continuously. I feel like history’s repeating itself.”

One of the letters includes false claims against the Jewish people and many politicians with the Star of David on their heads.

One quote says, ‘We disavow violence. This is not intimidation.’

Neighbors in the area we spoke to don’t see it that way. On another side, there is a link to a website; as of now, the site is down.

The Springfield Police Department spokesperson said no one had filed a report. Police say if it isn’t targeting someone specifically, the letters are just considered trash.

Gratton said she found out about the letters from her neighborhood app, and we showed her one for the first time.

“The millions and millions of people that were killed during the Holocaust, and to see something like that on our soil, in America, it just disgusts me,” said Gratton. “It’s really shocking.”

Neighbors tell me the letters were found throughout Max & Una Lilley park, down Dover St., through Orchard Crest Ave, and others.

“Started picking them up because I was scared,” said the concerned neighbor. “Somebody was going to read that. Somebody was going to believe that. Just use it in the worst possible ways.”

She also says the letters came right after anti-Semitic comments from celebrities, and she didn’t want anyone nearby to be influenced any further.

“You give people a platform when you’re saying these things, agreeing with them,” said the concerned neighbor. “Then, by not standing up against them and saying anything? You’re also part of the problem.”

Police said, please make a report if you feel like you have been targeted by these letters.

