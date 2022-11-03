Springfield Police investigating a deadly pedestrian accident on South Scenic Wednesday night

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the crash happened right before 7:00 in the 700 block of South Scenic Avenue. Investigators say the 56-year-old man was walking along South Scenic when he stepped into the road and was hit by a car.

Investigators say the driver did not have any signs of impairment. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

