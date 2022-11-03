Storm chances push high schools across the Ozarks to change football game start times

With an increased chance for storms late into Friday evening several schools across the Ozarks are moving start times for Friday night football games.
By Noah Tucker
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - With an increased chance for storms late into Friday evening, several schools across the Ozarks are moving start times for Friday night football games.

Several games in Arkansas have been rescheduled for Thursday night, including the Carroll County Super Bowl between the Green Forest Tigers and Berryville Bobcats.

“Oh, it’s huge, big game for both of our communities, right here eight miles apart. This is what everybody looks forward to,” said Brent Compton, athletic director at Berryville Schools. “If this was the first game of the year, it would be the biggest crowd of the year and the last game of the year, it’s the biggest crowd.”

Athletic directors within the Arkansas 4A-1 Conference have been coordinating throughout the week, with all schools deciding to move game times for safety reasons.

“First and foremost is player safety, fan safety, we have metal bleachers,” said Compton. “There’s lightning coming in tomorrow. Supposed to be storming. We’re in a hazardous area, I think. Every team in our league as done the same thing, I think. So we’ve been collaborating over the last couple of days, and we want to get this game in.”

Green Forest will play games on all three levels (7th grade, Jr. High, Varsity) at Berryville Thursday, with schedule balancing to be changed next year to aid Green Forest travel.

“It makes for a chaotic night, but we’ll be able to make it work,” said Greg Tibbit, Head Football Coach with Green Forest. “Huge storms coming in, and a lot of athletic directors in the area, both 4A, and 5A got on the phone and started moving things around. We feel like it’s the best for safety issues and all that.”

Tibbit says the rivalry game means a lot to both schools and communities, but student and fan safety is the top priority.

“Absolutely, it’s something to build on. Losing to them last year was something hard to swallow all offseason,” he said. “So, winning this last game is huge for both communities as well.”

Several north Arkansas schools have moved games to Thursday or announced earlier start times.

Through 5 p.m. Thursday, five Missouri games have been pushed to an earlier start.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

