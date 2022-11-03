Taste of the Ozarks: Cranberry Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on the traditional pumpkin pie.

Cranberry Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding

Ingredients:

8 Tbsp Chia seeds

2 ¾ cup milk or milk substitute

8 Tbsp Pumpkin Pie Filling

4 Tbsp Dried Cranberries

1 Tbsp cinnamon

4 Tbsp maple syrup

Whisk together milk, syrup, and pie filling in a large bowl. Add two tablespoons of chia seeds and one table spoon of dried cranberries in four sealable jars. Then add ¼ of the liquid mixture to each pot and stir to combine. Refrigerate overnight and garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

The recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

