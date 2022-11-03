Traffic Alert: Lane and Ramp closures in Springfield and Strafford, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD AND STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -A month-long pavement repair project on U.S. 65 and I-44 begins Thursday night. Below are the nighttime closures drivers can expect in the next few weeks.

Northbound U.S. Route 65 off ramp-to-Evans Road

Evans Road-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 on ramp

Evans Road-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 on ramp

Southbound U.S. Route 65-to-eastbound U.S. Route 60 ramp

Westbound U.S. Route 60-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp

Westbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 ramp

Northbound U.S. Route 65 center driving lane north of Battlefield Road (near mile marker 48)

Westbound I-44 right driving lane underneath the U.S. Route 65 Bridge

Westbound I-44-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp

Westbound I-44 right driving lane just north of Division Street/Greene County Route EE (near mile marker 74)

Strafford

Outer Road 44 (Evergreen Street) at Missouri Route 125

When: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Thursday, November 3 until Friday, November 25

What: Contractor crews to CLOSE lanes and ramps, during nighttime hours, to repair pavement as part of the Pavement Repair Project on Various Routes in Five (5) Southwest Counties that is to be completed by December 1, 2022

Traffic Impacts:

Northbound U.S. Route 65 off ramp-to-Evans Road CLOSED

Evans Road-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 on-ramp CLOSED

Evans Road-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 on-ramp CLOSED

Southbound U.S. Route 65-to-eastbound U.S. Route 60 ramp CLOSED

Westbound U.S. Route 60-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp CLOSED

Westbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 ramp CLOSED

Outer Road 44 (Evergreen Street) at Missouri Route 125 in Strafford CLOSED

Northbound U.S. Route 65 center driving lane north of Battlefield Road (near mile marker 48) CLOSED

Westbound I-44 right driving lane underneath the U.S. Route 65 Bridge Closed

Westbound I-44-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp CLOSED

Westbound I-44 right driving lane just north of Division Street/Greene County Route EE (near mile marker 74) Closed

I-44, Route 60, Route 65 and Route 125 are Open

Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.