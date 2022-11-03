Traffic Alert: Lane and Ramp closures in Springfield and Strafford, Mo.
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD AND STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) -A month-long pavement repair project on U.S. 65 and I-44 begins Thursday night. Below are the nighttime closures drivers can expect in the next few weeks.
- Northbound U.S. Route 65 off ramp-to-Evans Road
- Evans Road-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 on ramp
- Evans Road-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 on ramp
- Southbound U.S. Route 65-to-eastbound U.S. Route 60 ramp
- Westbound U.S. Route 60-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp
- Westbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 ramp
- Northbound U.S. Route 65 center driving lane north of Battlefield Road (near mile marker 48)
- Westbound I-44 right driving lane underneath the U.S. Route 65 Bridge
- Westbound I-44-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp
- Westbound I-44 right driving lane just north of Division Street/Greene County Route EE (near mile marker 74)
Strafford
- Outer Road 44 (Evergreen Street) at Missouri Route 125
When: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Thursday, November 3 until Friday, November 25
What: Contractor crews to CLOSE lanes and ramps, during nighttime hours, to repair pavement as part of the Pavement Repair Project on Various Routes in Five (5) Southwest Counties that is to be completed by December 1, 2022
Traffic Impacts:
- Northbound U.S. Route 65 off ramp-to-Evans Road CLOSED
- Evans Road-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 on-ramp CLOSED
- Evans Road-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 on-ramp CLOSED
- Southbound U.S. Route 65-to-eastbound U.S. Route 60 ramp CLOSED
- Westbound U.S. Route 60-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp CLOSED
- Westbound U.S. Route 60-to-northbound U.S. Route 65 ramp CLOSED
- Outer Road 44 (Evergreen Street) at Missouri Route 125 in Strafford CLOSED
- Northbound U.S. Route 65 center driving lane north of Battlefield Road (near mile marker 48) CLOSED
- Westbound I-44 right driving lane underneath the U.S. Route 65 Bridge Closed
- Westbound I-44-to-southbound U.S. Route 65 ramp CLOSED
- Westbound I-44 right driving lane just north of Division Street/Greene County Route EE (near mile marker 74) Closed
- I-44, Route 60, Route 65 and Route 125 are Open
- Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working
- Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
- Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
(Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule)
