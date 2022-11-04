Arkansas receiving millions to improve energy efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas will receive more than $105 million to improve energy efficiency across the state.

The Department of Energy announced Wednesday, Nov. 2, that President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will make nearly $9 billion available for home energy rebate programs.

According to a news release from the DOE, Arkansas will receive a total allotment of $105,172,730.

Of that, $52,739,720 will be used for what it calls home energy performance-based, whole-house rebate allocations (HOME Rebates); the remaining $52,433,010 will be used for high-efficiency electric home rebate allocations.

The HOME rebates will range from $2,000-$4,000 for individual households and up to $400,000 for multifamily homes. Maximum rebates double for retrofits of low- and moderate-income households.

The high-efficiency electric home rebate program, according to the release, includes a $14,000 cap for households.

The DOE expects the funding to be available by Spring 2023 with rebates available to the public later in the year.

For more details on the rebate programs, click here.

