Camdenton JROTC Raider team wins National Championship; welcome home parade scheduled Saturday

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camdenton High School JROTC Raider team won a national championship in Georgia this week.

Community members will gather to welcome the team home with a parade on Saturday morning. The bus will be escorted from the VFW Post on Route 5 to Laker Pride Road.

The parade will start at the VFW, go down U.S. 54, and end at Laker Pride Road. It will include first responders from the community. It will begin around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

