CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman

Victoria Wilson has a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing and leaving the scene of an accident.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The 30-year-old has a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing and leaving the scene...
The 30-year-old has a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing and leaving the scene of an accident.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.

Detectives say Wilson may be difficult to locate because she often changes her appearance.
Detectives say Wilson may be difficult to locate because she often changes her appearance.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County Deputy Paige Rippee says Wilson may be difficult to find because she is known to often change her appearance. Recent jail booking photos show Wilson with short hair, long braids and wigs. Investigators say Wilson has also used the names Tori and Jasmmine.

Missouri driver's license photo Investigators say Wilson also uses the names Tori and Jasmmine.
Missouri driver's license photo Investigators say Wilson also uses the names Tori and Jasmmine.(Springfield Police Department)

If you’ve seen Victoria Wilson or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
Police investigate anonymous threat call to Hillcrest High School.
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield.
Police investigate murder-suicide in Springfield
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
MGN Online
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman
False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic
PICTURES: Students, staff safe; Police respond to 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High...
False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic
See KY3 First Alert hour-by-hour futurecast radar for Friday evening.
PICTURES: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast maps hour-by-hour storms for Friday evening in the Ozarks