CATCH-A-CROOK: Help detectives track down a wanted Greene County woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The 30-year-old has a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing and leaving the scene of an accident. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are looking for a woman with a criminal history of car theft, burglary, stealing, and leaving the scene of an accident. 30-year-old Victoria Wilson has also pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen drug charges. A judge has issued more than a half dozen arrest warrants for Wilson for probation violation.

Detectives say Wilson may be difficult to locate because she often changes her appearance. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County Deputy Paige Rippee says Wilson may be difficult to find because she is known to often change her appearance. Recent jail booking photos show Wilson with short hair, long braids and wigs. Investigators say Wilson has also used the names Tori and Jasmmine.

Missouri driver's license photo Investigators say Wilson also uses the names Tori and Jasmmine. (Springfield Police Department)

If you’ve seen Victoria Wilson or have any information, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.