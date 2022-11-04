Dade County nursing home closing after being open since 1968

By Liam Garrity
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A longtime nursing home in Dade County that has cared for people for decades is closing soon.

Keith Rook heads the nursing home board. He said he couldn’t believe it.

“Soul-crushing, gut-wrenching, every other awful word you can think of,” said Rook.

Rook said they tried to sell the center to keep it going, but money issues, constant shortages, and fewer patients forced a hard choice.

“We’ve been knowing, fearing that it was coming for about six months,” said Rook. “It’s just an unsustainable model.”

The nursing home has been a pillar of the Greenfield area since 1968. Janice Smith worked there for 34 years. She is at a loss for words.

“So many memories of good days and all, but I just hate it,” said Smith. “So bad for all the people that have to take their family to another town.”

Rook said the staff was told in advance to find new jobs while relatives of patients were notified. Smith said it is sad to see the nursing home go.

“I don’t know what else to say on that. I’m really sorry about it,” said Smith. “I hope people can find places to work that need jobs.”

Rook said more than 30 residents were transferred to nursing homes around the Ozarks. He said he took on the job because his grandmother lived in the nursing home, but with no buyers and steady revenue, this was inevitable.

“Sorrow, mourning everything else that you go through with the death of anything,” said Rook. “Extremely sad, extremely disappointed that we couldn’t do anything different to save it.”

Rook said they would sell the building, and the money will go to the county or help pay off the center’s debts.

