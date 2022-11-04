False active shooter report at Hillcrest High School sends community into panic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police responded to a Springfield high school on Thursday for what happened to be a false report of an active shooter. The situation sent the entire community into a panic.

Hillcrest High School students and teachers went into lockdown after an anonymous call to 911 mentioned a shooter on campus. Police swarmed the school, searched every room, and found no evidence of a shooter.

Springfield Public School’s spokesperson Stephen Hall reassured parents during an interview on KY3′s News at Noon that all students were safe. Around 2 p.m., parents received info on the dismissal procedure from the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Police cleared the scene at 2:45 p.m. The street and sidewalk outside Hillcrest High School were covered with students and parents trying to reunite.

”They had everybody put their hands up to make sure no one was armed with a gun,” said Lauren Jackson, Senior at Hillcrest. “The fact that this is happening right now makes your stomach turn.”

Joyce Williams’ two granddaughters attend Hillcrest and texted and called her throughout the lockdown.

”They took them out of the closet, telling them they were going to lead them out, and then took them right back into the classroom,” said Williams.

”These types of incidents are very scary. We’ve seen incidents like this play out across the country. One thing we understand is that emotional responses come fourth in loved ones when there is the fear of the unknown,” said Stephan Hall with Springfield Public Schools.

Hall says the best thing parents can do is trust the district and law enforcement.

”The process that was underway was necessary, so when we did release people from the building, we could feel confident that everyone would remain safe,” said Hall.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.