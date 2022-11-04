FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas.
The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Benton, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Carroll, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark.
- Madison, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Searcy, Ark.
- Stone, Ark.
- Washington, Ark.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.
