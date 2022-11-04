FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for northern Arkansas.

The watch lasts until midnight. It includes these counties:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for tornadoes throughout the night in northern Arkansas. The storms could also produce heavy winds, heavy rain, and hail.

