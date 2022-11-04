Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled those provision are unconstitutional because they...
Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled those provision are unconstitutional because they limit free speech.(WLUC)
By JIM SALTER
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Days before Missourians go to the polls, a judge on Friday granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters.

The new law bans paid solicitation of voter registration applications. It requires registration with the state by anyone seeking to sign up more than 10 voters.

It requires volunteer solicitors to be Missouri voters. And, it prohibits solicitations aimed at convincing a voter to obtain an absentee ballot application.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled those provision are unconstitutional because they limit free speech.

