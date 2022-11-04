Lake of the Ozarks firefighters respond to multiple calls this week

By Marina Silva
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to multiple calls for service this week, including a condo fire.

”Probably the biggest challenge, especially with that condominium fire, was the wind. And the construction of it. This was an older building built in the 90s. So the fire was able to kind of, like, run the plume of it to go up the stairs, up the stairs up the wall, because it had no real fire breaks in there,” said Division Chief Lianne Johnson.

One firefighter suffered injuries in the house fire.

”He had minor injuries and he was sent home. So he’s doing okay,” said Division Chief Johnson.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

“We weren’t able to find the area of origin, the origin, we were not able to pinpoint it down exactly. There was some wiring in there some other things. So we’ve left that for the insurance companies to figure out. We got as far as to know it’s an accidental fire,” said Division Chief Johnson.

While that was going on, brush fires happened across the area. The back-to-back calls became daunting for firefighters.

“It made it challenging. A condo fire in itself will wear our guys out pretty quickly. So to put back-to-back calls on that, we had lots of calls where our guys came back they weren’t able to get our trucks back into service which means where they’re ready to roll out to another incident so they were having to roll out some of our other trucks that were in service and then we had to leave some guys back to try to put those trucks back in service,” said Division Chief Johnson.

With windy weather conditions, fire officials remind you not to burn.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

