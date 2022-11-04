Missouri Department of Conservation promotes shooting ranges ahead of deer season

Firearms deer season is coming up. Do you think you should get some marksman practice in?(123RF)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - With opening weekend of firearms deer season coming up, the Missouri Department of Conservation suggests hunters to prep for the season by visiting one of their shooting ranges.

MDC has five staffed shooting ranges across the state to help hunters become better marksmen. This also includes outdoor education centers to help them be safer while hunting.

The MDC staffed shooting ranges include:

  • Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center near Ash Grove
  • August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in St. Charles
  • Jay Henges Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in St. Louis
  • Lake City Shooting Range near Buckner
  • Parma Woods Shooting Range and Training Center near Kansas City

Those visiting or using the shooting ranges must know what the following regulations:

  • Steel jacketed, steel core, or other armor-piercing bullets are prohibited.
  • All calibers up to, but not including, .50 BMG are allowed.
  • Tracer and incendiary rounds are prohibited.
  • All shooting range users must wear eye and ear protection.
  • Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
  • Treat every firearm as though it were loaded.
  • All shooters 15-years-old and under must have adult supervision.

Firearms deer season runs from November 12 to November 22. To find information about the season, hunting limits, and regulations, you can visit the MDC’s Deer: Firearms tab on their website.

