Ozarks marinas encourage winterizing your boat before costly repairs occur

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -The deadline to dry stack your boat is quickly approaching at some Marinas across the Ozarks.

Port of Kimberling Marina staff want to ensure you enjoy your 2023 boating season, but it all starts with winterization.

Maintenance manager Brad Blackwell says more than 300 boats have been winterized at its dry stack building. Boat experts say there are a few essential tools and products a boat owner may need for winterization, such as antifreeze, motor oil, fuel stabilizer, and oil filter. You should start by draining all antifreeze and excess water from the boat.

”The lower units should be stored in the low position to prevent ice from building up in the prop and possibly cracking the lower unit,” said Blackwell.

Blackwell says covers should be secured to prevent water from pooling on top of the cover this season.

”Batteries should be unhooked and, if possible, stored inside to prevent them from discharging over the winter months.“

”if you’ve got a boat that you’re not using, get it on the list, get it done,” said Tow Boat U.S. Manager Andrew Fennema. “Don’t wait till the last minute because everyone is slammed trying to get it done before we get really bad weather.”

Tow Boat U.S. says insurance companies often won’t cover any damage that’s done from freezing and breaking if your boat wasn’t winterized properly.

”If you don’t winterize it and you are relying on marine heaters, make sure if the power goes out, you are making phone calls to have somebody check on them,” Fennema said. “It doesn’t take long when the weather gets cold for damage to start happening.”

Staff also encourage boaters to go through and clean out any food or drinks they might’ve had on board. Cans and water bottles can freeze and burst inside, creating a big mess.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.