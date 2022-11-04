PICTURES: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast maps hour-by-hour storms for Friday evening in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Because of strong storms, Friday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Ozarks. The storms will likely include heavy rain, high winds, and a small risk for tornadoes.

Click above for KY3 First Alert Futurecast hour-by-hour look at the storms.

