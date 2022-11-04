Police arrest one man for domestic assault in Nixa; incident disrupted pickup at elementary school

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one man during a domestic assault incident that interrupted pickup at a Nixa elementary school on Friday.

The incident happened at a home near the John Thomas Discovery School in the 300 block of Cherry Street around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators say police negotiated with the man for a short time. They say no direct threat was made toward the general public by the suspect. Police delayed confrontation and enforcement tactics with the suspect in the home until people around the school were safe.

Nixa Police did interview a female victim with injuries who declined medical treatment.

