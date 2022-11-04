SEC to review ways to address fans storming fields, courts

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference announced Friday it will review policies on postgame field and court storming by fans and explore ways schools can make the raucous celebrations safer.

The move comes after Tennessee and LSU were fined last month by the SEC for fans rushing the field after football games.

“When people want to go, they want to go,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told the SEC Network last month. “But we have to re-train people to stay in the stands.”

The conference said it will form a working group of athletic directors, event management directors and campus security personnel from member schools to study the issue and provide recommendations to be presented at SEC meetings next spring.

“Providing consistent and appropriate levels of safety and security remains the common goal of SEC member institutions,” Sankey said Friday. “Our institutions remain current and vigilant in crowd control best practices and continue to work with local law enforcement to develop effective security protocols at SEC venues and we need to continue the adaptation of conference policies to address emerging realities.”

The SEC’s long-standing policy fines schools for fans rushing the playing field or court. Tennessee was fined $100,000 after fans flooded the field at Neyland Stadium and tore down one of the goal posts after the Volunteers beat Alabama.

The fines escalate with each violation. LSU was fined $250,000 for a third offense after its fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Mississippi last month at Tiger Stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
Police investigate anonymous threat call to Hillcrest High School.
Police find no evidence following 911 call regarding shooting at Hillcrest High School
MGN Online
Robber gets away with money from a Kum & Go in Springfield, Mo.
Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County
MGN Online
Police identify pedestrian killed in crash in Springfield

Latest News

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates a touchdown with tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp (84)...
Missouri returns home for another SEC East showdown against Kentucky
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman talks with field judge Raymond Tate III after a play during the...
No. 23 Liberty seeking Power Five road victory vs Arkansas
Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke delivers to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first...
Report: Royals expect Greinke to pitch again in 2023
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) stiff arms Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18)...
Liberty coach Freeze seeks better luck at Arkansas this time