SPS, police discuss the aftermath of active shooter hoax at Hillcrest High School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating what happened Thursday at Hillcrest High School.

Police aren’t saying much. Parents and students are dealing with the aftermath of a reported shooting that turned out to be a hoax. Springfield Public Schools spokesperson, Stephen Hill, said many students are feeling the aftermath.

”Mental health professionals are on site today, and they will be there as long as they’re needed, just to provide a listening ear as compassionate professionals,” said Hall.

Police said this is an open investigation. They say they are learning after the anonymous call to 911 saying there was a shooter. Captain Beck with the Springfield Police Department could not tell us where the call came from or if they could track it.

”We do look at what we could have done better,” said Captain Beck. “What went well, what might not have gone as well as we would hope.”

Police said they got into the school within two minutes, searched every room, and didn’t find evidence of a shooter. Captain Beck said he would not convince parents to stay home in an emergency but wants them to be smart.

”Introducing that many more people into an already very fluid situation that’s very dynamic is not helpful,” said Captain Beck. “It’s not. It actually creates more chaos.”

Executive Director for the National Association of School Resource Officers Mo Canady agrees.

”I’ve faced this before. If we’ve got parents, again, trying to get in and clogging up those entranceways with their vehicles, it really complicates things, and it quite frankly costs lives,” said Canady.

Captain Beck said they did not have a lot of issues with parents and sent them to safer areas. Police said to make sure parents explain to kids to be aware of the information given. Captain Beck said for parents’ mental health also. They need to trust the information put out as much as kids.

”I would ask that the parents understand the situation,” said Captain Beck. “If they understand the situation, they’re going to know why we do what we do. We try to keep that as transparent as possible.”

Police said in the next few days, they will go over what they learned from this situation and maybe change some things. Please call the authorities if you know anything about this fake 911 call.

