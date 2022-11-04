Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of an NFL football...
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through Saturday before flying to Kansas City. Tannehill was questionable a week ago before being ruled out ahead of Tennessee’s flight to Houston where rookie Malik Willis got his first NFL start.

Tennessee has an extra seven hours with the Sunday night kickoff against the Chiefs (5-2), which could be an advantage.

Tannehill sprained his right ankle in a win Oct. 23 over Indianapolis and left the stadium that day in a walking boot. He missed last week’s 17-10 win in Houston, snapping the 11-year veteran’s 49-game start streak for Tennessee.

The veteran said Wednesday his mobility while dealing with the pain would be the deciding factor.

With Tannehill staying in Nashville, Willis threw only 10 passes for 55 yards in his NFL debut while being sacked three times. The Titans won by handing off 32 times to two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry, the most carries by a running back in a game this season.

The Titans will be without starting safety Amani Hooker (left shoulder) and fullback Tory Carter (neck).

Jeffery Simmons, a 2021 Pro Bowl defensive tackle, is questionable with a sprained left ankle after not practicing all week. Outside linebacker Bud Dupree is questionable after being added to the injury report with an illness. Defensive lineman Kevin Strong (ankle) also is questionable.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

