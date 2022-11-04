What you need to know about Bass Pro Fitness Series this weekend in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bass Pro Fitness Series is happening this weekend. Runners from 30 states will participate in the marathon, half-marathon, and 5K races.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to experience the beauty of Springfield, taking the beauty of the Ozarks while doing something physically and mentally healthy,” said Melissa Bondy, Bass Pro Shops Director of Community and Corporate wellbeing.

The Fitness Series weekend begins on Friday with runner packet pick up and the Fitness Expo. On Sunday, runners will take off from the starting line at 7 a.m. several roads in Springfield will be closed for the safety of the runners. Police officers will direct traffic at intersections.

Bass Pro Run 2022 Map (KY3)

If you are attending the race, arrive early for the best parking. There will be spaces on the Bass Pro store property and around the area. The Fitness Expo will take place all weekend. If you plan to visit Wonders of Wildlife, you can expect the parking lot to be fuller than usual.

The money raised from this event goes to various local charities and conservation efforts. For more information on the Bass Pro Fitness Series, Click HERE.

