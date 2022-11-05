Barry County, Mo man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo is dead after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas.

According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night, near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate and as he was trying to cross the road, he was hit by a car. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

