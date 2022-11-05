Fugitive arrested after investigator spots him on vacation at Disney World

A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.
A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A fugitive ended up being caught while vacationing at Disney World.

Quashon Burton was visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom when an inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service caught sight of him.

The inspector, Jeff Andre, was also on vacation and knew who Burton was because he had signed his arrest warrant.

Burton allegedly stole the identities of at least four people to get nearly 150,000 in government loans meant to help struggling businesses during the pandemic.

The 31-year-old was on the run for a year before he was arrested.

Federal prosecutors have argued against Burton’s release on bail because they say he might run again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas
Many areas not hitting 60
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Briefly cooler today, warmer tomorrow
Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County
Friday's Hour-by-Hour Radar
PICTURES: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast maps hour-by-hour storms for Friday evening in the Ozarks

Latest News

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
An enrollment form for Medicare is pictured in this photo from Oct. 11, 2019. With Medicare’s...
Medicare enrollees warned about deceptive marketing schemes
Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
5 people found dead inside house after reported shooting in Maryland
Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
5 people found shot to death inside house in Maryland