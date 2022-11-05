Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system.

It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person.

Gracie Maggard, 19, goes to college in Rolla. She decided to make the two-hour drive to cast her ballot.

“I’ve always been pretty politically involved,” said Maggard. “I was on my high school debate team. And they always encouraged us to be involved and perform our civic duty. And I just think it’s important, especially for young people, to have their voice heard. It’s unfortunate that I guess more young people aren’t coming. I just thought it was important enough to make the drive.”

The law that allows no-excuse voting went into effect in August. Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the new voting system helps ease the lines on election day and encourages more voter turn out.

“I think we’ve been really pleased,” said Schoeller. “In the second week of no-excuse absentee voting, we’ve seen more people that, as they become educated on that option, are taking advantage of that this week. And so we’re really pleased because we know that it’s going to make a better experience for voters and need to vote on the day of the election. Hopefully, that’s going to help decrease the lines on election day.”

The last day to participate in the no-excuse voting is Saturday at the Greene County Elections Center. The hours go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday, November 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

