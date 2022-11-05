Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Springfield

Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed near Downtown Springfield on Saturday.

An official with the Springfield Police Department says officers went to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue, a little after midnight on Saturday. When they got to the area, they found one man with a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A female suspect was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

