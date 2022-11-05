Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County.

The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries.

KY3 viewers also reported several trees down in the Mountain Home, Arkansas area from the same line of storms.

They ask residents to stay clear of fallen utility lines and wear appropriate shows when clearing debris.

