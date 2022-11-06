Evangel University student athletes say new arena will grow the school

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Athletes in Springfield will get a nice new place to prepare for games.

Evangel University will build a 70,000-square-foot state-of-the-art sports complex. In late October, Evangel University broke ground on its new Valor Center.

But that’s not all of it. They will also build the Randy Rowden Training Facility. It will be a training center and hub for sports programs with a training room and places for classes.

Evangel basketball player, Jace Coffie, couldn’t believe the news.

“Honestly, I’m jealous. Being a senior, I’m not going to be able to experience all the great benefits that are going to come out of there,” said Coffie. “But I think it’s also going to be a great, great thing for the next generations coming up here, and they’re going to get a great experience.”

Evangel’s Athletic Director, Dennis Mcdonald, said the Valor Center would grow student life.

“Can be used for other kinds of activities on campus, whether it be a concert that we might want to hold,” said Mcdonald. “So it’s going to serve everybody.”

School leaders said the building would be the new Ashcroft Activities Center, which served the school for decades. The new building cost $18.5 million, so a new generation of students can score in the new age.

Coffie said his parents, alums of the school, were just as surprised as he was.

“Both my parents actually came here, and with the stories that they told me about how it’s changed since then. To me, being here and experiencing changes myself,” said Coffie. “It’s definitely caught me off guard.”

Mcdonald said this would help with recruiting because it will have everything. But most of all, it stretches Evangel’s reach across the map.

“This is just the start,” said Mcdonald. “There’s so much more that’s going to be happening.”

“Impacted me in my own personal way, being able to walk on my own, build a relationship for myself. I feel like Evangel has the opportunity to do that through the new facilities that they brought here,” said Coffie.

School leaders said the project would start construction this winter and hopefully be done by late 2024.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.