FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild to start the new work/school week

Good Saturday evening to you all. On the heels of our last storm system that brought strong to severe thunderstorms, we have enjoyed a calm and dry Saturday. It was good, however, to see some accumulating rain with that passing cold front. Behind it, we had highs in the 50s today. We’re looking calm for Sunday while we wait for our next storm system to come in from the northwest.

We're staying quiet for tonight and Sunday as we sit between two storm systems. (KY3)

Until that next front gets in here, we’ll enjoy clear skies tonight and sunny skies for your Sunday to wrap up the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine? Not a bad way to wrap up our weekend on Sunday. (KY3)

A lighter breeze from the south will feel better for Sunday and aid in our temperatures. After a cool start to the day with lows mainly in the lower 40s, the breeze and sunny skis will allow highs to push near 70° for Sunday afternoon.

After a cool start, we'll see mild air return for our Sunday afternoon. (KY3)

For Monday, our weather will begin to change once again. As the cold front from the northwest approaches, moisture will return from the south. We’ll see that result in partly sunny skies for Monday and a chance for some isolated showers south of Springfield (especially northern Arkansas) later in the day.

With our next front working in, clouds and isolated rain chances will return for Monday. (KY3)

With the increase in the clouds, we’ll only have lows drop into the middle to upper 40s for Monday morning. Monday will still be mild and warmer than our average high of 61°. The high of 66° for Monday will be a minor drop compared to our expected highs for Sunday, though. However, the mild air will stick around and keep highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the middle of the coming week.

Considering our average high of 61°, our first full week of November will be quite mild. (KY3)

The front coming in for Monday will still be around for Tuesday. Combine that with upper-level energy coming from the southwest, Tuesday is looking like a mostly cloudy day with a better chance for more scattered showers for parts of the Ozarks.

With the front around and upper-level energy working in Tuesday, scattered showers will be possible. (KY3)

After a partly sunny and mild Wednesday, the strong upper-level low will work out of the west and cut across the Central and Northern Plains. That, with a strong cold front planning on working in, will give us our best shot for rain and thunderstorms late Thursday and possibly into early Friday morning.

A stronger cold front and upper-level wave will bring our best shot for thunderstorms on Thursday and early Friday. (KY3)

An early look at rain projections for the week ahead has many in the Ozarks possibly seeing totals by next Saturday between a tenth and three-quarters of an inch on average. If we see heavier rainfall with the expected rain on Thursday, we’ll probably need to bump these numbers up. It’s something we’ll certainly keep an eye on for you throughout the week.

With rain chances Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, we could see some accumulating rain return to the Ozarks. (KY3)

Behind that front, though, we’ll certainly turn dry and much colder for next weekend as we near the start of deer season in Missouri. Look at the numbers by next weekend.

Looking ahead to next weekend and the start of deer season, we look dry with temperatures turning much cooler. (KY3)

After Friday’s expected highs only in the lower 50s, we could see highs only top out in the lower 40s for Saturday and middle 40s for Sunday. If you have outdoor plans or plan on hunting Saturday or Sunday morning, it will be quite cold with projected lows in the middle 20s. Beyond the next seven days, it looks as though these numbers could hold on for the following week. We’ll keep an eye on that as we work through the next several days.

