Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.

Stenger was taken to Cox Hopstial in Branson, but died from his injuries.

