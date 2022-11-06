Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County

(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.

Stenger was taken to Cox Hopstial in Branson, but died from his injuries.

