Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.
Stenger was taken to Cox Hopstial in Branson, but died from his injuries.
