Joey Logano wins at Phoenix to win 2nd NASCAR championship

Joey Logano during the NASCAR Series auto race Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP...
Joey Logano during the NASCAR Series auto race Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano won his second NASCAR championship to give Roger Penske two titles in the same season with a victory in Sunday’s winner-take-all finale at Phoenix Raceway.

It was the fourth win of the season for Logano, who opened the year with a January win in an exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the debut of NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Less than a month later, rookie teammate Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 on Penske’s 85th birthday.

Will Power added the IndyCar championship to the Team Penske trophy case in September and Logano’s dominating run Sunday marked the first time Penske has won both the NASCAR and IndyCar championship in the same season.

It is the third Cup championship for Penske, who won with Brad Keselowski in 2012 and Logano’s first title in 2018. Logano joined Kyle Busch as the only active drivers with multiple Cup titles.

Logano won the pole and was never really challenged on Sunday as his Ford led 186 of the 312 laps, and was not the highest running title contender for only one lap.

Ross Chastain finished third in his championship race debut, and Christopher Bell was 10th. Bell raced hours after Joe Gibbs Racing learned vice chairman Coy Gibbs, son of the Hall of Fame team owner, died in his sleep at 49.

Chase Elliott was spun by Chastain early in the final stage, his Chevrolet hit the wall and he was immediately out of contention. It snapped Hendrick Motorsports streak of two consecutive Cup titles.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh...
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
Graphic
Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.
On Tuesday, Missouri voters will decide whether to allow legal sales of cannabis to anyone over...
Experts analyze significance of Missouri’s marijuana ballot issue
O-Zone: Marionville 34, Thayer 8