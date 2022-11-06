Salem man dies in deadly crash in Dent County

(Source: Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday just a few miles north of Salem.

Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north on the highway when he hit the car in front of him as it was slowing down to turn.

Pewitt was thrown off of his motorcycle then hit by a different car going the other direction.

Pewitt was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield

Latest News

Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County
Traffic Alert: I-44 ramp closure in Lawrence County starting Monday
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh...
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
Highs in the 40s
Pleasant start to the week