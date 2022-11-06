Salem man dies in deadly crash in Dent County

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Salem died after rear-ending a car on Highway 19 in Dent County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred a little after noon on Saturday just a few miles north of Salem.

Investigators said 60-year-old Dennis Pewitt was driving north on the highway when he hit the car in front of him as it was slowing down to turn.

Pewitt was thrown off of his motorcycle then hit by a different car going the other direction.

Pewitt was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

