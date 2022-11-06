Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night.
In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerley tells KY3 it happened a little after 7 p.m. It involved seven inmates.
Sheriff Byerley says calling a special operations team is standard protocol for anything like this. He says no one was hurt, no property was damaged, and there was no danger to the community.
