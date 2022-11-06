Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.

On Saturday November 5, 2022 multiple inmates in the Wright County Jail refused to lock down after several commands to... Posted by Wright County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 5, 2022

Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerley tells KY3 it happened a little after 7 p.m. It involved seven inmates.

Sheriff Byerley says calling a special operations team is standard protocol for anything like this. He says no one was hurt, no property was damaged, and there was no danger to the community.

