Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.

On Saturday November 5, 2022 multiple inmates in the Wright County Jail refused to lock down after several commands to...

Posted by Wright County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, November 5, 2022

Wright County Sheriff Sonny Byerley tells KY3 it happened a little after 7 p.m. It involved seven inmates.

Sheriff Byerley says calling a special operations team is standard protocol for anything like this. He says no one was hurt, no property was damaged, and there was no danger to the community.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas
While mild, we'll have some rain chances to track early next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild to start the new work/school week
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County

Latest News

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
Evangel University student athletes say new Valor Center will grow the school.
Evangel University student athletes say new arena will grow the school
Evangel University student athletes say new arena will grow the school
While mild, we'll have some rain chances to track early next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild to start the new work/school week