Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people face misdemeanor charges after stealing from a clothing store in Springfield. But that’s just where the story begins.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the two people stole merchandise from the Ross Dress for Less store at 3800 W Washita Street at around 7 p.m. Saturday. In their haste to make a quick getaway, officers say the thieves crashed their cars into each other.

The collision happened on West Sunshine, near the intersection with Moore Road. After they hit each other, the thieves left on foot and were quickly located by officers. No one was hurt in the crash. An officer says they will be facing misdemeanor theft charges.

