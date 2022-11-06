Traffic Alert: I-44 ramp closure in Lawrence County starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to MoDOT, contractor crews will start repairing pavement on I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project on Various Routes in Five (5) Southwest Counties. This project is expected to be completed by December 1, 2022.

I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) will be closed at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City on Monday-Friday Nov. 7-11 and Monday-Friday Nov. 14-18.

Traffic Impacts:

I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City during the week days

I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) open at Route 97 during the weekends

I-44 and Route 97 Open

Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working

Drivers will encounter automated flaggers directing traffic through work zone during non-working hours on Route 97

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

