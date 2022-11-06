Traffic Alert: I-44 ramp closure in Lawrence County starting Monday
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to MoDOT, contractor crews will start repairing pavement on I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project on Various Routes in Five (5) Southwest Counties. This project is expected to be completed by December 1, 2022.
I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) will be closed at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City on Monday-Friday Nov. 7-11 and Monday-Friday Nov. 14-18.
Traffic Impacts:
- I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City during the week days
- I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) open at Route 97 during the weekends
- I-44 and Route 97 Open
- Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working
- Drivers will encounter automated flaggers directing traffic through work zone during non-working hours on Route 97
- Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
- Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
- Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts
