Traffic Alert: I-44 ramp closure in Lawrence County starting Monday

(MoDOT20Blue high res)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to MoDOT, contractor crews will start repairing pavement on I-44 ramps as part of the Pavement Repair Project on Various Routes in Five (5) Southwest Counties. This project is expected to be completed by December 1, 2022.

I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) will be closed at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City on Monday-Friday Nov. 7-11 and Monday-Friday Nov. 14-18.

Traffic Impacts:

  • I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) CLOSED at Missouri Route 97 south of Stotts City during the week days
  • I-44 ramps (mile marker 38) open at Route 97 during the weekends
  • I-44 and Route 97 Open
  • Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working
  • Drivers will encounter automated flaggers directing traffic through work zone during non-working hours on Route 97
  • Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
  • Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule
  • Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
The abandoned Indian Ridge resort is being bulldozed over.
Branson West, Mo. business owners react to the demolition of abandoned Indian Ridge Resort condos
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
Springfield Police Department/Springfield, Mo.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield

Latest News

Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh...
Cardinals hire ex-slugger Matt Holliday as new bench coach
Highs in the 40s
Pleasant start to the week
Graphic
Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.