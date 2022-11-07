Alzheimer’s caregivers stress prevention and education during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. In Springfield, there are events focused on prevention and education.

On November 10, there is an Alzheimer’s Community Forum at the Library Center in Springfield, mostly for prevention and ways to help those in the Ozarks with the disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Alzheimer’s is in the top 10 leading deaths for people in Missouri.

Mark Applegate is an Alzheimer’s caregiver for his mother. he said he wants to change that.

“It’s hard to convince, but I can tell you that if you hang out and spend some time with people with dementia a little bit, especially loved ones that have it, it will change your opinion,” said Applegate.

Applegate said during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. He is dedicated to telling people little changes could prevent you from getting the disease.

“Anything that’s good for your heart, you’re exercising, your diet, your blood pressure, your blood sugar is going to be good for your brain too,” said Applegate. “It all kind of interconnects.”

Applegate’s mother has had Alzheimer’s for years. Both his Uncle and grandmother passed away from the disease. He says many people, even himself go too far as caregivers, don’t find time for themselves, and get sick.

“(It’s a) 36-hour day because you are 24 hours a day caregiving, and then you’re also trying to do your own existence,” said Applegate.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, three of the top symptoms of the disease are memory loss, challenges with problem-solving, and a hard time getting normal tasks done.

Applegate said if your family member does any of these things, don’t brush it off as old age.

“The earlier, the better to find out,” said Applegate.

Applegate said as we prepare for extreme weather, make sure to keep tabs on your elderly family members. That includes locking doors, getting child door locks, chimes on them, or even tracking apps, anything to save them from doing something dangerous.

“It does happen an awful lot, especially when the weather gets extreme like we’re getting into now, Winter season,” said Applegate. “I had a friend who lost his mom the same way, was wondering, and with dementia.”

Applegate warns people to get family members to the doctor if they have warning signs.

An event at the Library Center off of Campbell is through the Alzheimer’s State Plan Task Force. It starts at 9 a.m. this Thursday, November 10.

Everyone is invited. The goal is to talk about the warning signs and how you can be a better caregiver by stepping back.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.