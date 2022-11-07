Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of Hendricks stopped for heavy traffic and Hendrick’s vehicle struck the rear of the vehicle in front of him. Hendricks was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Troop I’s third fatality for the month of November and the 32nd for 2022.

