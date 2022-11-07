Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Fox 19 digital staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday.

Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The zoo says they are well enough to start their second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.

Since 1999, the zoo has cared for more than two dozen manatees after joining with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

Visitors wishing to see the manatees can do so this week.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves crash into each other after stealing from Springfield clothing store
Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work.
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner

Latest News

FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on...
Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant
11.7.22 dd fx
11.7.22 dd fx
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430