Clean of Queen: How to clean a dirty oven

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven.

NO CHEMICALS NEEDED!

How to:

  1. To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula.
  2. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. (amazon.com).
  3. Make a thick paste of baking soda, hydrogen peroxide and white vinegar. I use 1/2 cup peroxide and 1/2 cup white vinegar and add enough baking soda to create a thick paste.
  4. Apply to the entire oven. Let sit for an hour, and then spray the paste with more hydrogen peroxide to moisten it again. Use a scrubbing sponge or FINE (0000) Steel Wool to clean it.
  5. Rinse well.
  6. Apply the same paste to the oven door glass and metal, following the same directions.

Linda Says: This can be used on any oven or oven glass, even self-cleaning ovens if you prefer not to use that feature.

Why It Works: The combination of baking soda, peroxide, and white vinegar breakdown the grease and burned on food without damaging the oven surfaces.

