Clean of Queen: How to clean a dirty oven

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s how to naturally clean a dirty oven.

NO CHEMICALS NEEDED!

How to:

To clean the oven and oven door use this quick formula. First, vacuum out the oven to remove any loose debris. To clean your vacuum tool, put it in the dishwasher. I often use the wet-dry vacuum and my VaccUFlex. ( amazon.com ). Make a thick paste of baking soda, hydrogen peroxide and white vinegar. I use 1/2 cup peroxide and 1/2 cup white vinegar and add enough baking soda to create a thick paste. Apply to the entire oven. Let sit for an hour, and then spray the paste with more hydrogen peroxide to moisten it again. Use a scrubbing sponge or FINE (0000) Steel Wool to clean it. Rinse well. Apply the same paste to the oven door glass and metal, following the same directions.

Linda Says: This can be used on any oven or oven glass, even self-cleaning ovens if you prefer not to use that feature.

Why It Works: The combination of baking soda, peroxide, and white vinegar breakdown the grease and burned on food without damaging the oven surfaces.

